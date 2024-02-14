Things to do and see around the region

Tournament
Canberra International Judo Open
Come along to the Canberra International, the first judo tournament on the 2024 calendar. Judoka from Australia and overseas will compete in junior through to veteran divisions. It runs from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18, at the Veolia Arena, entry is free. Phone 0438 866 856.
Festival
Vibesfest Goulburn
Goulburn's free youth music festival, Vibesfest, is returning to Belmore Park. Its back bigger and better in 2024 with so much on for the whole family to enjoy. There will be heaps of free kids activities and live music to enjoy across the day. Proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council, it's on at Belmore Park on Saturday, February 17, running from 12pm to 9pm. Phone 4823 4838.
Hobbies Expo
Library
After a successful event last year, Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting the Hobbies Expo again on Saturday, February 17. This is a perfect opportunity for people who are new to Goulburn, who may be recently retired, or are simply looking for something new to do in their spare time. Some of the hobbies and activity groups that will be in attendance include ballroom dancing, pottery, garden clubs, martial arts and music. They'll even be scones with jam and cream. It's a free event running from 3pm to 5pm. Phone 4823 4435
Country Markets
Windellama
Come and treat yourself to great locally made and sourced products from stalls inside and outside the hall. Real coffee, handmade pies, bacon & egg rolls and cakes from the country kitchen. It's on Sunday, February 18 at 3444 Oallen Ford Road and runs from 9am to 1pm. Phone 4844 5768
Lawn Bowls
Rose Tournament
The Goulburn Railway Bowling Club's Annual Rose Tournament starts on Tuesday, February 20 and runs until Friday, February 23. This prestigious lawn bowls tournament will see teams compete from various regions of NSW. Spectators are invited to come to watch as some of the best bowlers in the state take to the greens. Phone 0419 466 683
