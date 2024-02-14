Things to do and see around the region

After a successful event last year, Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting the Hobbies Expo again on Saturday, February 17. This is a perfect opportunity for people who are new to Goulburn, who may be recently retired, or are simply looking for something new to do in their spare time. Some of the hobbies and activity groups that will be in attendance include ballroom dancing, pottery, garden clubs, martial arts and music. They'll even be scones with jam and cream. It's a free event running from 3pm to 5pm. Phone 4823 4435