Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rats see of Madbulls thanks to half centuries from Luke Hayward and Jarred Hunt

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated February 11 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bowlo Rats have beaten the table topping Marulan Madbulls by five wickets at Seiffert Oval on Saturday, February 10 as the Goulburn District Cricket Association competition returned for the second week following the break over the festive season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.