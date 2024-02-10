Rats see of Madbulls thanks to half centuries from Luke Hayward and Jarred Hunt

The Bowlo Rats have beaten the table topping Marulan Madbulls by five wickets at Seiffert Oval on Saturday, February 10 as the Goulburn District Cricket Association competition returned for the second week following the break over the festive season.
The Madbulls lost three early wickets after winning the toss and elected to bat, but a solid partnership between Luke Hayward and Jarred Hunt helped settle the ship.
Hayward's 77 off 79 deliveries and Hunt's 51 off 71 balls elevated their side to 5 for 148, but another three quick wickets put the away side at risk of being bowled out before the allocated 40 overs.
However, Jarrod Twaddell and Daniel Cooper put together a 35-run partnership to make the Rats chase 192 runs for victory.
Rats captain Isaac Walker was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings with figures of 2 for 27 off eight overs.
The chase was pretty comfortable for the Rats, thanks to Dean Roxburgh's 60 not out as well as strong contributions from Andrew Munroe and Jordan Gregory with scores of 46 and 30 respectively.
In the other game, the Crookwell Pirates got past St Joseph's at The Grange thanks to centuries from Brenden Fenton and Blake Mccarten.
Despite a handy 53 run knock from Kyal Martin, St Joseph's fell short by 53 runs.
Round 14 on Saturday, February 17 will see the Rats take on the Pirates and St Joseph's against the Goulburn Soldiers Knight Riders while the Madbulls have the bye.
