Heavy favourite takes out prestigious competition at Crookwell Show

The Crookwell Show may be known as for its agricultural side, but there were a couple of sporting events too.
One of them was the woodchopping competition on Sunday, February 11 featuring top Australian Rookie Curtis Bennett who won the George Quigg Championship Race 300mm Standing Block.
Quigg is an Australian woodchopping hall of famer who began the sport in 1961.
The Majors Creek resident was delighted to take out the competition at the Crookwell Showgrounds because of the prestigiousness of the event.
Bennett competes all across the country, but said the Crookwell Show was one of his favourites.
"All the shows I go to are pretty similar, but it's always hot here," he said.
Bennett, who will next compete at the Canberra Show, said he was lucky enough to come from a woodchopping family.
"Woodchopping's a generational sport and I'm in the third generation," he said.
"My father and grandfather both taught me the ropes."
His whole life revolves around wood and he spends winter cutting firewood and summer manufacturing wood splitting machines.
As a result of his success, Bennett went home $300 richer.
The other categories were the 300mm underhand handicap, 275mm Standing Block Handicap, 250mm Standing Block Handicap, 250mm Novice Underhand, 300mm x Double Handed Sawing, Crookwell Show Cup 400mm Butchers Block Underhand (two man) and 250mm underhand u17.
