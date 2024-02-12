Music lovers take in the blues in three day extravaganza

Blues music coming out of the Goulburn Club could be heard along Market Street in the past few days.
That was because the club hosted its annual Blues Weekend on Friday to Sunday, February 9-11 and Ron McLaughlin on the Club's music committee said there was a great turnout.
"We had a wonderful night on Friday and the club was pretty full," he said.
"Overall, plenty of people turned up over the weekend as well."
Seven bands performed over the three days including Psycho Zydeco which was the only ticketed performance.
McLaughlin said Michael Baker, who organised a lot of the club's entertainment, contacted their management.
"He thought they'd be a band a lot of the local people would be interested in," he said.
There other bands were:
While blues music isn't everyone's cup of tea, McLaughlin said Goulburn was always known as a blues town.
"Blues has always had its own niche in town mainly due to the Blues Festival that happens every year," he said.
The weekend also featured two Blues Open Mic sessions.
