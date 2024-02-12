Have your say on the region's shape over the next two decades

Where would you like Goulburn Mulwaree to be in 18 years' time?
Is it better transport or health services, infrastructure, sport and recreation facilities, clean energy, quality education, more entertainment venues or greater emphasis on heritage?
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is inviting people to have their say via the Towards 2042 consultation, a an initiative aimed at shaping the community's future.
It asks the community to actively participate, share their ideas and identify the main aspirations and priorities for the local government area over the next two decades.
Feedback will be used to develop a comprehensive Community Strategic Plan. To this end, the council has has introduced a 'Your Say' page, an online hub designed to streamline community engagement.
The platform allows residents to conveniently access and provide feedback on ongoing consultations throughout the Goulburn Mulwaree local government area.
Mayor Peter Walker said it was an opportunity for community members to directly influence the area's future.
"We encourage everyone to take part and express their thoughts. We value your input and look forward to hearing from you," he said.
"This is not all about Goulburn, it is about our entire local government area and we are interested to hear from residents in our villages. We want them to participate and provide their thoughts to the council on their patch.
"Towards 2042 aims to address key questions that will help the council review and refine its Community Strategic Plan, ensuring it accurately represents our collective vision for the future."
The initiative also involves various partners, including state agencies and community groups, who will also play a role in its implementation.
For more information on how to get involved, visit the Your Say page on the Council's website. Your active participation is crucial in shaping the future of our community.
The Towards 2042 consultation will remain open until March 15, 2024.
