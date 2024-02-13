Julia keeps feet on the ground by sharing artistic insights

The second youngest woman to win the renowned Archibald Art Prize is visiting Goulburn as part of a touring exhibition.
Julia Gutman will speak about her work at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Friday, February 16 at 12pm.
The artist won the Prize with her portrait, Head in the Sky, Feet on the Ground, an oils, found textiles and embroidery depiction of singer-songwriter, Montaigne.
At age 29, she was the second-youngest artist to do so, behind Nora Heysen in 1967.
Ms Gutman will talk about her artistic practice making large-scale, complex figurative works, detailing her experience preparing a portrait for the nation's most prestigious art prize.
"It is an honour to have Julia Gutman at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery," Mayor Peter Walker said.
"The community and visitors alike have been loving the Archibald Prize 2023 exhibition and this exclusive program will provide even closer insight into the prize and Gutman's artistic practice."
Gallery director, Yvette Dal Pozzo said facilitating "exciting" public engagement opportunities was extremely important to the facility, particularly those bringing leading Australian artists to the region.
"(It) provides our local audiences with the ability to ask questions and interact directly with artists promotes life-long learning and inspires our visitors to get involved in the arts through looking, learning and creating," she said.
The talk will be held in the Gallery's exhibition space
Bookings are essential and can be made here via the Gallery's website. Tickets for this program include entry to the Archibald Prize 2023 exhibition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.