Male motorcyclist sustains injury in Hume Highway crash

A man is being conveyed to Canberra Hospital following a motorbike crash south of Goulburn.
Police said the motorcyclist crashed on the Hume Highway at Yarra, 2km past the Federal Highway shortly before 12.45pm Wednesday, February 14. The crash occurred in the southbound lane where roadworks are underway.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a man was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries.
Police could not say what caused the crash. However a spokeswoman said the man was walking around afterwards. He is being transported to Canberra Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.
Traffic was not affected by the crash and cars were still travelling through the roadworks at the reduced 40km/h speed limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.