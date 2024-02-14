Taking a second shot at goal to plug sports pavilion shortfall

The council will apply for federal funding to build a new pavilion at Goulburn's Carr Confoy playing fields.
The decision follows Labor's withdrawal of the Building Better Regions fund after taking office. Goulburn Mulwaree Council had applied for $3.6 million from that program to match an earlier state grant.
Now a new opportunity has arisen to potentially make up the shortfall and avoid council borrowing.
Councillors at their most recent meeting decided to apply for a $10 million grant to the Regional Precinct and Partnership Program's stream two. It is aimed at delivering a specific project as part of a precinct.
Carr Confoy sits within a broader recreation area, combining cricket, netball and previously, touch football.
The pavilion has been on the agenda for some time. Architect Tim Lee had drawn up plans and a development application was prepared.
But when construction tenders were called in 2023 they came in "massively over budget," Mayor Peter Walker said.
The project was originally estimated to cost $8m but was now thought to be $13.9m due to the rise in construction costs.
Councillors decided not to accept any tenders but to instead "enter into a future contract with a party to construct the pavilion, whether or not they submitted a tender."
The pavilion will include a function room, canteen, two meeting/control rooms, disabled internal toilet, eight change rooms (four dedicated specifically for female athletes), two umpire rooms, new public toilets including ambulant and disability facilities, storage and utilities room as well as weather-protected stepped seating areas.
Cr Walker said the council preferred to secure a grant, rather than borrow, especially given the organisation had applied for a 51.2 per cent special rate variation.
A report to councillors stated that the pavilion would "allow council to attract regional and state sporting fixtures and competitions and provide facilities for community social, physical and mental well-being."
Applications for the federal money are due in April/May and the project must be completed by March 31, 2026.
The state money will be a co-contribution for the federal grant application. The council has applied to the Office of Sport for a time extension to delay the pavilion's construction until the outcome of the federal bid is known.
"I think we just have to get on with it and hope the money comes through," Cr Andrew Banfield said.
In other sporting news, Goulburn's Veolia Arena will play host to the Canberra Judo International Open from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18.
The event is expected to bring up to 500 people to town. It will unite Judoku players at all levels of experience from Australia and other countries.
The council estimated a $1,140,000 economic injection to the region.
Admission to the event is free.
