Be in Belmore Park between 10am and 4pm this Saturday February 24 for the Goulburn Multicultural Festival. Pictures supplied

Performers and locals alike are looking forward to the 2024 Goulburn Multicultural Festival.



The event returns to Belmore Park this Saturday, February 24, between 10am and 4pm.



There will be a lot for everyone to enjoy and it is free entry so make sure you don't miss out.

"The festival will also see around 200 performers taking to the stage, ranging in age from the very young to the young-at-heart," said Heni Pearson, manager of the Goulburn Multicultural Centre.



Heni is also one of the festival organisers, and will also be closing the festival with a session of Afro-Latino Zumba.

The festival will feature food, music and dance showcasing over different 25 nations along with children's activities, community markets and a variety of interesting and informative stalls as well.



The Goulburn Multicultural Festival is a great event for the whole family.

Some of the festival highlights include the Ukrainian traditional dancers, along with Baila dancers from Chile, the Indonesian Borobudur Dance Troupe, African traditional dancers, Bollywood and traditional Indian dancers, the Quake bellydance troupe, and the colourful ANU Chinese Classical Music Ensemble as well as the Goulburn Soldier's Club Pipes and Drums.



A special treat will be the Thai and Indonesian dancers coming from the Cooma Multicultural Centre to join the Goulburn performers.

As for the variety of food which will be available to try on the day, "this year we feature some new culinary options including Java street food with Indonesian chicken and lamb satays, Bhutanese dumplings, Turkish gozleme, Hungarian street food, Chinese skewers and fried plantain from Africa as well as the ever-popular twisted chips and ice cream smoothies," Heni said.



"There will be many others to choose from too."

The World's Best Nuts will be setting up a big marquee with out-of-this-world nuts including the hugely popular caramel macadamias as well as the new salt and vinegar flavour along with Roasted Tamari almonds and cashews roasted in natural South Coast honey.

The festival will feature food, music and dance along with children's activities, community markets and a variety of interesting and informative stalls.

In terms of official duties, Heni will also be the MC on the day while Jennie Gordon will present the Welcome to Country and local mayor Peter Walker will speak at noon.

Heni also wishes to express "thanks to Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the NSW Government, as well as to all involved for their support to help make this such a successful annual event".