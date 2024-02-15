Goulburn Post
'Don't drink Yass water': council issues warning

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
February 15 2024 - 1:00pm
Residents have been told not to drink tap water in Yass, Murrumbateman, Bowning, and Binalong. The council said it was "unsafe".

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

