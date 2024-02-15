'Don't drink Yass water': council issues warning

Children and employees should not consume water, ice or drinks made with water, or raw foods rinsed with water that has not been boiled or filtered.

When possible, parents and caregivers should provide their children with boiled or bottled water. Infant formula should be made with cooled boiled water.

Access to drinking fountains should be restricted or turned off where possible, so that students do not drink unboiled water by mistake.

Water should flow unrestricted to toilets and washrooms. Signs should be placed in the washrooms indicating that the water is not for drinking.