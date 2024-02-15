Bronze medals galore for talented track and field athletes

Twelve Goulburn Mulwaree Athletic Club athletes did themselves proud at the NSW Country Championships in Wollongong in January.
A total of 11 personal bests were achieved while 11 medals were won as well.
Club president Paul Costigan congratulated all the athletes who attended the event.
"I want to thank all the coaches who have put time and effort into making the athletes competitive when competing away," Costigan said.
"The athletes had some outstanding results which showed that perseverance and hard work brings success."
Alexander Skeffington won the only gold in u18 men's 1500m and also won silver in the 3000m.
Lucy Schofield won three medals which came via a silver in the u12 girls discus, bronze in the u12 girls shot put and bronze in u14 women's hammer throw.
