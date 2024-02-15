Police charge teenager over alleged farm machinery theft

A man will face Goulburn Local Court this month on break, entry and steal charges.
Police will allege that some time between Monday, February 5 and Friday, February 9, farm machinery, including a quad bike, motorcycle and petrol drill, was taken from a cattle farming property in Woodhouselee, some 25km south-east of Crookwell.
Police said that at about 1pm on Tuesday, February 13, rural crime prevention team officers executed a search warrant on a Goulburn property. Officers alleged they seized a Yamaha motorcycle, prohibited drugs, tools and ammunition.
An 18-year-old male was arrested at the scene and taken to Goulburn Police Station.
He was charged with break, enter and steal property, steal motor vehicle, possess prohibited drug, cultivate prohibited plant and possess ammunition without licence.
He was granted conditional bail to reappear before Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, February 27.
