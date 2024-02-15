Rose Tournament Triples: Prestigious bowls tournament returns for another year

The annual Rose Tournament Triples competition is just around the corner.
The 27th edition of the tournament to be held at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club from Tuesday, February 20 to Friday, February 23, continues to attract sponsorship from Gullen Range Windfarm and Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
The women's competition on the Tuesday and Wednesday and the men's competition on the Thursday and Friday, both from 9.30am, will feature about 80 entrants from all over the state.
Presentations will be from 3pm on the Wednesday and Friday where the manager of Gullen Range Wind Farm and Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker will present the successful teams with their prizes.
Spectators are invited to come to watch the competition displayed by some of the best bowlers in NSW.
