Minister makes maximum security prison pledge during visit

The state's Corrective Services minister says maximum security incarceration has a future at Goulburn prison.
But Anoulack Chanthivong has not given any assurances that two wings, with a 340 inmate capacity, will be upgraded or replaced.
Mr Chanthivong visited the facility on Friday, February 16 to meet with staff and the Public Service Association. He also viewed progress on a new 20-bed segregation unit.
It followed union criticisms over Corrective Services' plan to relocate the remaining 125 prisoners in maximum security to 'more modern facilities' around NSW. The Association hit out at the 'lack of consultation' and said it would affect 78 jobs, 20 of which could be absorbed into existing vacancies.
Mr Chanthivong rejected the union's claim that he'd not met with them, saying he visited Goulburn in December to speak to officers and met the governor, understand the facility's importance in the city's history and reassure them of its place.
"Today (February 16) I want to correct some misinformation that's causing community concern and continue to engage with staff and employer representatives to reassure them that the Goulburn Correctional facility will be part of the community's long-term future," he said.
The minister has described the units' closure as "temporary mothballing."
Asked whether the government planned to upgrade or replace the 1880s wings to make them fit-for-purpose, Mr Chanthivong said he wasn't making any decisions at this stage but Goulburn would continue to house maximum security prisoners, as distinct from Supermax, into the future.
"We'll continue to consult with the PSA," he said.
"I'm here today to inspect a very old facility and it will help me make decisions going forward. I want to correct misinformation. The temporary mothballing is about providing a safer environment for officers and the most modern and appropriate accommodation for inmates. There will be no loss of jobs or prison programs."
Asked how staff would be gainfully employed, given the inmate relocation, the minister said they would be deployed to other parts of the jail.
He could not say how long "temporary" meant, saying it was an operational decision but it enabled management to consider how to provide "the safest and most modern workplace for staff" and appropriate accommodation for inmates.
PSA president Nicole Jess previously said the department had suggested up to five years' 'temporary' closure.
Mr Chanthivong said the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) had forecast inmate numbers would rise. However the latest report in December, 2023 stated it could not predict numbers due to the "unprecedented impact" the COVID-19 impact was having on the criminal justice system.
However BOCSAR found the prison population was "at its lowest point since late 2015. In December 2023 there were 12,091 adults in custody, 1544 fewer than in 2019."
"These changes are due to an increase in remandees alongside a larger fall in sentenced prisoners," the report stated.
"In the four years to December 2023, the number of adults on remand increased by 416 people (up 9pc) while the number of sentenced prisoners fell by 1960 people (down 22pc)."
Across the state there were 5055 inmates on remand, "the highest point on record."
Mr Chanthivong said in the meantime, Corrective Services had a duty of care to manage capacity in the best way possible. Adjustments would be made as numbers rose.
He did not directly answer whether he was advised before Corrective Services decided to relocate inmates. However he said the "consultation could have been better."
"I've instructed the department to ensure we work closely with the PSA as decisions are made," he said.
"Once it was brought to my attention, we immediately engaged with the PSA to inform it of the situation and address their concerns. Is there room for improvement? Yes, of course and I'll continue to do so."
The minister will also meet with Mayor Peter Walker in Sydney in the week beginning February 19. Cr Walker was unavailable to do so on Friday.
