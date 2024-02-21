What's on in Goulburn: Things to see and do around the region

Goulburn will host the biennial Convenor's Conference 'Latitude 34°'. The event is being organised by the Southern Highlands group of the Guild and will take place on Saturday, February 24 in the CWA rooms at 2 Montague St. Part of the convention will feature an exhibition of embroidery which will be open to the public between 1pm to 4pm. Cost is a gold coin donation. Phone 9743 2501.

