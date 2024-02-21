What's on in Goulburn: Things to see and do around the region

GOULBURN MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
BELMORE PARK
Belmore Park plays host to one of Goulburn's most colourful and spectacular events. Enjoy performances from more than 20 visiting and local culture groups. Also stay for the food and street stalls, community markets, live music and kids activities. It's on Saturday, February 24, and starts at 10am. Entry is free, phone 4803 9042.
MOVIE UNDER THE STARS
GOULBURN GOLF CLUB
BDCU Goulburn Fundraisers are holding a special screening of new movie Champions, under the stars at the Goulburn Golf Club. In what will be a great evening, tickets also include dinner. It's on Saturday night, February 24, and tickets are $60 (can be purchased in person or at www.eventbrite.com.au). Phone 4828 5840.
BIENNIAL CONVENOR'S CONFERENCE
CWA ROOMS
Goulburn will host the biennial Convenor's Conference 'Latitude 34°'. The event is being organised by the Southern Highlands group of the Guild and will take place on Saturday, February 24 in the CWA rooms at 2 Montague St. Part of the convention will feature an exhibition of embroidery which will be open to the public between 1pm to 4pm. Cost is a gold coin donation. Phone 9743 2501.
COACHING CLINIC
COOKBUNDOON SPORTING COMPLEX
Football NSW is holding a grassroots coaching festival. Practical model sessions will give coaches a chance to pick up tips for MiniRoos, junior and youth sessions. It's on Monday, February 26, from 6.30pm to 8pm at Cookbundoon Sporting Complex. The session is free. Register online at My Football Club or on the day. Phone 0407 486 937.
AUTHOR TALK
GOULBURN LIBRARY
Bestselling author Karen Viggers will discuss her latest book Sidelines at Goulburn Library. When a violent brawl erupts at a suburban junior soccer game, some onlookers are shocked. But others saw it coming. Rivalry, parental pressure, coaching bias, inequity, and many other factors have played a part in turning Saturday mornings into a pressure cooker. Evening includes wine, nibbles, and book signings. It's on Thursday, February 29, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Tickets are $5. Phone 4823 4435.
