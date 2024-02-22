Library holds hobbies expo to help those looking to spice up their weekends

If you were looking for spare things to do, Goulburn Mulwaree Library was the place to be recently.
A hobbies expo was held at the library on Saturday, February 17 for those wanting to do exciting new things on weekends.
About 20 different community groups and organisations were on promoted on the day including the Hume Conservatorium, Tarago Womens Shed, Riversdale, Goulburn and District Art Society, Goulburn Older Women's Network, Reading Friends Australia, Goulburn Dance Club, Woodbine Cottage Pottery and St Nick's Patchwork Group.
Members of the clubs were there to answer questions people had so that they could a hobby they loved.
Check out all the groups in the gallery.
