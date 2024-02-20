Historical moment: Childcare centre celebrates 70 year milestone

A childcare centre has reached an impressive milestone.
SDN Lady McKell began its operations 70 years ago and the milestone was celebrated at its centre in Goulburn on Friday, February 16.
Past and present members of the community attended to acknowledge the centre's rich history and commitment to supporting children's wellbeing, learning and development through high-quality education and care.
Centre director Anna Lamarra said the event celebrated "the thousands of children, families and staff members who helped write SDN Lady McKell's story".
Pamela Mclennan, whose mother Sue Pope helped fundraise for the centre by holding balls, dinners, dances and cake stalls, was at the event.
She attended the centre in 1964 before both her daughter Claudia and granddaughter Annabell did the same.
Also in attendance were Goulburn Mulwaree Concil mayor Peter Walker, centre ceo Kay Turner, the grandson of Lady McKell Peter Lucas, and centre managers, teachers and directors.
A group of women from Sydney's upper classes founded the Sydney Day Nursery Association in 1905 (now SDN Children's Services) because they knew 'the difficulties that beset the paths of working mothers'.
In 1944, the Goulburn Day Nursery Committee was established, led by Miss Twynam and assisted by many members from the local community.
It led to the opening of the Association's third regional Nursery School.
Mary McKell (later to become Lady McKell), wife of the Governor-General of Australia, Sir William McKell started the funding for the new Nursery School.
After plenty of fundraising, a change in location from Back Street to McKell Drive due to the original land requested back by Goulburn Mulwaree Council and delays due to extreme weather conditions and a shortage of building materials, building finally began in 1952.
The building was named in honour of Lady McKell, one of its most generous benefactor and supporter.
