Tunes galore at annual Vibesfest as local musicians show off their talent

Zombies by The Canberries was one of the many songs you would have heard if you were at Belmore Park recently.
That was because the annual Vibesfest Goulburn was held on Saturday, February 17 and featured local youth musicians and bands.
The bands at the event included Wretched Arms, The Young Colts, Ladies Night, Midnight Mojo and Slightly Deranged Monkeys while bands from Trinity Catholic College, Goulburn High School, Mulwaree High School, and Crookwell High School will also took to the stage.
There was also a range of kids activities, music from local bands and food trucks galore.
Some of the kids activities included Laser Warriors Laser Tag, Base Zero Rock Climbing, Rainbow Faces Face Painting, Games 2 U Virtual Reality and Castle Kingdom Jumping Castle.
The event will return in 2025.
