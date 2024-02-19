Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Tunes galore at annual Vibesfest as local musicians show off their talent

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
February 19 2024 - 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Zombies by The Canberries was one of the many songs you would have heard if you were at Belmore Park recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.