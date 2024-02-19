Mullets in all their glory: Mulletfest 2024 to debut at Goulburn Show

It's an event that originally started in the Hunter Valley but today Mulletfest is a national competition and it's heading to the Goulburn Show in hair-raising form.
Mulletfest will debut at the Goulburn Show on March 2, with contestants competing for mullet glory in categories such as grubby, vintage, extreme and junior.
Organiser Laura Johnson said the event creates some much needed smiles and laughs, as well as injects tourism into the area.
"We want to be able to come into regional towns and create some fun and embrace everyone's individuality," she said.
"We're always happy to get onboard with local charities in anyway that we can," Johnson said.
Johnson said the event is truly all about the mullets and Goulburn will create the show for her.
"I'll sing and dance and bring my hilarious dad jokes with me on the day but the real stars of the day will be those showing off their mullets," she said.
"We want to get out there and shake our mullets and encourage people to let their hair down."
Winners from each category will receive a certificate, a cuddle from Johnson and tickets to the grand final where all of Australia's best mullets will congregate in December.
"We're doing it for the camaraderie, for the laughs and we're doing it for the people to get their five minutes to shake their mullet and have a really good time," Johnson said.
There is now also a category for rookie mullets and Johnson said it's for people who have had a mullet for less than two years.
"Every mullet is worth showing off," she said.
Johnson started hairdressing in the 90's and said she hasn't always been a lover of mullets but has since grown to love them.
"We were taught when I was an apprentice to let people's fringes grow, cut the back shorter, you would have to talk them out of a mullet and now I'm the one who is bringing mullets back," she said.
Her biggest secret to growing a mullet is not to cut the back.
"We can't wait to see the mullets that Goulburn have in store for us," Johnson said.
All competition entrants are judged on their haircut, overall presentation and stage presence, and the person with the 'Best Mullet of them All' is crowned on the day and takes home that worthy honour.
Do you have what it takes to be crowned Best Mullet of them All? Visit the Mulletfest website to register your mullet.
