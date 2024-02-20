Jousters prepare for battle at the inaugural Tarago Show and Medieval Faire

The Tarago Show is returning for 2024 with a medieval twist for its inaugural Tarago Show and Medieval Faire, to be held at the Tarago Showground on March 3.
A large crowd of attendees are expected to attend the event in the Southern Tablelands, where they will witness jousting knights, ferocious vikings, a giant medieval catapult and more.
Tarago jouster and event organiser Liberty Deaman said she is excited to showcase her passion at the local event.
"We're bringing medieval Western Europe to the Southern Tablelands and staging this world-class event in regional NSW Tarago for the very first time," she said.
The event will be a welcome boost to the Tarago economy, attracting more visitors to the region and showcasing all that the area has to offer.
Tarago Show and Medieval Faire competitor and international jouster Andrew McKinnon said the event will be an opportunity for people to experience medieval western Europe from the dark ages to the Renaissance.
"From the clash of swords to the thunder of hooves, this type of event is an unique and amazing family experience," he said.
"We will see you ready for battle on March 3 at the Tarago Showground."
As part of the agriculture show, attendees can also expect to enjoy all the show favourites from horse sporting events to face painting.
The family-friendly show will also include a sheep shearing demonstration, show and shine by the Braidwood Motor Club, Fletcher's petting zoo, pony rides, tug of war and much more.
Tarago Show Society publicity officer Jenni Cole said it is thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers for their generosity, support and community spirit preparing for the upcoming Tarago Show.
"Several working bees have resulted in some fantastic improvements to the Tarago Showgrounds, including some much needed repairs to our existing infrastructure, vegetation management and an overall tidy up," she said.
"As everyone would be well aware, events like the Tarago Show don't just happen and it is the hard work of our volunteers and sponsors that make it happen."
To purchase your tickets, visit the Eventbrite website.
If you would like to volunteer, email Tarago.Show@gmail.com to register your interest.
