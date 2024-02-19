Charlie gets fashionable with Taylor Swift's eras leading up to Aussie concerts

Whenever she has a spare moment, Charlie Fisher grabs a bundle of fabric, turns on the sewing machine and gets creative.
The goal to be a fashion designer has been one the 17-year-old has had since primary school, particularly to make gowns and dresses.
At the moment, she said about 80 per cent of her wardrobe is handmade, and she always loves a new challenge to improve and develop her skills.
Pieces have been a mix of textile projects from school, general clothes and also outfits for concerts, including for when she saw Harry Styles.
Her latest creations? Pieces to wear at Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour.
As a long-time fan, it was a no-brainer for the budding fashion designer, who has created custom looks not only for her, but an interstate fan and will help her three younger sisters, who will also be attending.
"With the concert outfits, I'm so lucky that Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have excellent styles," she said.
"They turn up in things that are incredible, sparkly and poofy."
Along with working on different Swift-related outfits for months, hundreds of friendship bracelets have been made and are ready to be exchanged.
The Anti Hero singer has a big catalogue of looks from all of her albums, so Charlie instantly knew which piece she wanted to recreate.
Her favourite piece is from Swift's performance with Paul McCartney at the Country Music Television Awards in 2013.
It is a nod to her fourth album Red, and required more skills, such as working with leather and modifying a pirate's corset she found.
Lucky enough to see a show in Sydney and Melbourne, the other for herself is a custom piece that pays tribute to the Lover era.
Her client's piece is also paying tribute to Lover, and Charlie will give her the costume in-person.
The designer said it was one her best creations "to date" because of its skills and finishes.
"I'm excited to see her and her reaction," the Bargo resident said.
When it comes to what she loves about the pop star, it was hard to focus on one thing.
She feels like she has grown with the singer, loves her lyrics and storytelling and seen and related to what she has gone through in the public eye.
Through her music, Charlie has also met her best friends, and been introduced to new artists.
"She's so special to me, she's been one of the longest artists I've loved," she said.
The 14-time Grammy winner is performing three shows at Melbourne's Melbourne Cricket Ground, and four nights at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.
One day, designing for the singer, Harry Styles or other celebrities would be the dream.
In the meantime, Charlie is working on establishing her own clothing and accessories brand, and thinking about a diploma following her fashion design certificate at TAFE.
