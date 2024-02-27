What's on: Things to do and see around the Goulburn region

AUTHOR TALK
GOULBURN LIBRARY
Bestselling author Karen Viggers will discuss her latest book Sidelines at Goulburn Library. When a violent brawl erupts at a suburban junior soccer game, some onlookers are shocked. But others saw it coming. Rivalry, parental pressure, coaching bias, inequity, and many other factors have played a part in turning Saturday mornings into a pressure cooker. The evening includes wine, nibbles and book signings. It's on Thursday, February 29, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Tickets are $5. Phone 4823 4435.
DOG SHOW
GOULBURN RECREATION AREA
Goulburn Dog Show will be held on Friday, March 1, the day before the Goulburn Show weekend. The Goulburn Dog Training and Kennel Club will be running the All-Breeds Championship Dog Show on March 1, starting at 8.30am. Entry is via Gate 8 on Bungonia Road and will be open to the public. Judges will be coming from Victoria, ACT and NSW and exhibitors will be coming from far and wide.
GOULBURN SHOW
GOULBURN RECREATION AREA
For a family-fun weekend, head along to the Goulburn Show on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. From pavilion and livestock competitions to sideshow alley and rides, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Ticket admissions are available at the gate.
LIVE PERFORMANCE
GOULBURN PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE
The Sunshine Club will hit the stage at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) for one night only on Thursday, February 29 at 8pm. Written and directed by Noonuccal Nuugi man Wesley Enoch, The Sunshine Club is a captivating musical play, set to dazzle the audience with its energetic performances and engaging story line. Tickets are from $60 and can be booked online on the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre's website.
SPEEDWAY RACE NIGHT
GOULBURN SPEEDWAY
Head along to Goulburn Speedway this weekend for a weekend of speedway racing. The Speedway Race Night will be on Saturday, March 2, from 3pm to 10pm. The event will be an action packed night with Wingless Sprints, RSA 4's, RSA Street Stockers, RSA Junior Sedans and Production Sedans all on the one night. Admission is from $12.
