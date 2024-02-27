What's on: Things to do and see around the Goulburn region

Goulburn Dog Show will be held on Friday, March 1, the day before the Goulburn Show weekend. The Goulburn Dog Training and Kennel Club will be running the All-Breeds Championship Dog Show on March 1, starting at 8.30am. Entry is via Gate 8 on Bungonia Road and will be open to the public. Judges will be coming from Victoria, ACT and NSW and exhibitors will be coming from far and wide.

