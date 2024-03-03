Goulburn seniors to reconnect at upcoming Seniors Festival

Seniors in Goulburn are ready to celebrate at this year's NSW Seniors Festival, the largest gathering of its kind.
This year's theme is 'Reach Beyond' and Goulburn seniors are encouraged to get together and enjoy social connection.
Goulburn Mulwaree Neighbour Aid coordinator Kim Sorensen said this year's Senior Festival is shaping up to be a great one.
"It will be really nice to see our seniors re-engage with their community and reconnect with their friends," she said.
Ms Sorensen said one of the key aims of the festival is to get people back out and into the community.
"People became way too isolated during the COVID period and now we're trying to reconnect our seniors to the community around them," she said.
The 'Dying to Know' information expo is a new addition to the Goulburn Seniors Festival program and Ms Sorensen said the expo is an opportunity for people to make arrangements and to tell their loved ones what they want when it's time.
"Often we don't ask those questions until somebody has died, somebody is sick or somebody can't make their own decisions," she said.
The new expo came as a result from a survey conducted after last year's Senior's Festival.
"The survey asked attendees what worked with them, what they were happy with, what they would change and what they wanted to add and this is what a lot of people wanted," Ms Sorensen said.
"The feedback that we got from the community was they wanted to know about power of attorney, they wanted to know about the will, all those sort of things that come up."
Another new addition to the program this year is the exclusive preview of the Taste of the Trap Door Tea Room at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
Ms Sorensen has been involved with the Seniors Festival in Goulburn for 20 years and said each year it continues to evolve.
"Once upon a time you retired and that was it but now retirees are out doing activities and joining clubs and becoming members of different groups," she said.
"There's so many different options now."
The 2024 NSW Seniors Festival will run from March 11 to March 15.
Monday, March 11:
Goulburn Mulwaree Council in partnership with Goulburn Workers Club will present the opening ceremony of the 2024 Seniors Festival. The ceremony will include a guest speaker address by History Goulburn Group and presentation of the 2024 Senior of the Year and Community Group of the Year awards. Light refreshments to follow and Active Aging Expo. The event is free and will take place from 11am to 1pm at the Goulburn Workers Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 12:
A seniors luncheon and Andrew Leonard Show at Goulburn Workers Club has already sold out. For further information contact Goulburn Workers on (02) 4821 3355.
Wednesday, March 13:
Sit back and relax as you enjoy a special seniors only movie screening at Lilac City Cinema. The movie title will be advised closer to the date. It is a free event but you must book before all the tickets are sold out. For further information or to book contact the cinema on (02) 4822 1616.
Thursday, March 14:
There will be a 'Dying to Know' information expo at the Grace Millsom Function Centre from 11am to 2pm. The expo will be an opportunity to talk with a funeral director, solicitor, palliative care workers and others in the field. It won't all be doom and gloom so come along and have a chat. Light refreshments to follow. For further information or to book contact Goulburn Community Centre on (02) 4823 4498.
Friday, March 15:
An exclusive preview of Taste of the Trap Door Tea Room will be taking place at Goulburn Performing Arts Culture and all seniors are invited to come along from 10am to 3pm. Enjoy a complimentary cup of tea and savour delightful cakes, slices and scones. No reservations are required. For further information contact the GPAC Box Office on (02) 4823 4999.
For more information, visit: https://www.goulburnaustralia.com.au/event/nsw-seniors-festival-goulburn/.
