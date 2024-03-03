Goulburn seniors to reconnect at upcoming Seniors Festival

Goulburn Mulwaree Council in partnership with Goulburn Workers Club will present the opening ceremony of the 2024 Seniors Festival. The ceremony will include a guest speaker address by History Goulburn Group and presentation of the 2024 Senior of the Year and Community Group of the Year awards. Light refreshments to follow and Active Aging Expo. The event is free and will take place from 11am to 1pm at the Goulburn Workers Auditorium.

