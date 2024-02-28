Goulburn region rental market: Prices surge by 40 per cent in five years

Rental prices in the Goulburn region have skyrocketed by about 40 per cent in the past five years.
Crookwell recorded a whopping 47.9 per cent increase in the past five years, compared to Goulburn's 24.4 per cent increase and Marulan's 27.9 increase.
In 2024, renters can expect to pay almost $100 more per week for a house in Marulan compared to Crookwell.
Marulan topped the list of the most expensive suburb in the Goulburn Muluwee region to rent in with a median weekly rental value of $527, according to data from CoreLogic.
Goulburn followed close behind with a median weekly rental value of $460 and Crookwell with a median weekly rent value of $432.
Business development manager at Ray White Goulburn Lisa DuBois said Goulburn has become quite an attractive proposition for investors from the Sydney and Canberra areas.
"Prices go crazy in Sydney and Canberra so investors get pushed out of those markets," she said.
Ms DuBois said the rental market in the Goulburn region is stable, however the rental market saw an increase in the average rental price 18 months ago.
"The most competitive is a three bedroom house and the weekly rental value for a three bedroom house in Goulburn is about $480," she said.
When it comes to Marulan being the most expensive suburb, Ms LuBois attributes that statistic to supply and demand.
"A lot of people are moving from the Southern Highlands to Marulan because it's more affordable and it's still within a reasonable commute to the Southern Highlands for work and school," she said.
"There are some newer and bigger builds in Marulan too which are obviously to a grander scale which is of quite an appeal for investors."
Compared to both Goulburn and Marulan, Crookwell was the least expensive for rentals. However, Ms LuBois believes there may be a shift in the pricing of rentals in Crookwell.
"Crookwell is becoming a little bit more of a boutique suburb so it'll start to attract different clientele to the area," she said.
Ms LuBois said she believes there is possibility for a significant increase of people relocating to Crookwell in the next 18 months.
