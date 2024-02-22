A hilarious stage production heads to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre

A funny and fast-paced adventure is heading to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre and it's a play that will have you sitting on the edge of your seats.
Rita Kalnejais' First Love is the Revolution tells the tale of a magical world where teenage boys, foxes, moles, chickens, dogs and cats all speak the same language but only if they're destined to kill one another.
Produced by Bladwell Productions, the audience will witness the cast transform from flea-bitten fox to deadbeat dad to aloof cat to girl next door, often without leaving the stage.
Director Michelle McAleer said the production is fast, furious, tragic and hilarious.
"It's building momentum minute by minute until the climactic final showdown and not everyone will survive," she said.
"I'm so excited for Goulburn audiences to see the incredible physicality and comic timing that Zac Bladwell and Hannah Cotton bring to their roles."
Zac and Hannah will also be joined on stage by a fearless and energetic ensemble.
"We are so lucky that Jane O'Sullivan has chosen this production for her Goulburn debut and the consistently brilliant Emmi Robinson brings their remarkable skillset to the fracas," McAleer said.
First Love is the Revolution is showing at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) from March 15 to March 17.
Tickets are available for between $15 to $20 and can be purchased from the GPAC Box Office, by phone on 48234999 or online at gpac2022.sales.ticketsearch.com.
Bladwell Productions advises that the production contains coarse language and sexual references and it is suitable for audiences aged 15-years and above.
