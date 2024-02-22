Truck alight closes one lane on Federal Highway, near Wollogorang Road

A hot mix asphalt truck caught alight this morning on the Federal Highway, near Wollogorang Road, with one lane closed to traffic.
At about 9am on Thursday morning two of the Southern Tablelands Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigades were called to assist Fire and Rescue with a vehicle fire.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational officer Jacob Boddy said Fire and Rescue were first on scene and found a hot mix asphalt truck in flames.
"By 9.38am, Fire and Rescue had extinguished the flames, with RFS brigades staying on scene to provide further assistance," he said.
NSW Police arrived on scene and closed the highway northbound, however one lane now remains open with drivers to expect delays, exercise caution and prepare to merge.
There have been no reports of any injured persons from the vehicle alight. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Goulburn, Gunning and Currawang brigades were also paged given the initial reports.
Crews are currently cooling the hot mix while they wait for Roads and Maritime Services to get on scene to remove the mix.
For updates, visit Live Traffic NSW.
