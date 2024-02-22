Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Truck alight closes one lane on Federal Highway, near Wollogorang Road

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 22 2024 - 11:26am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prepare for extra delays on Federal Highway, near Wollogorang Road. Picture: Live Traffic NSW
Prepare for extra delays on Federal Highway, near Wollogorang Road. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

A hot mix asphalt truck caught alight this morning on the Federal Highway, near Wollogorang Road, with one lane closed to traffic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.