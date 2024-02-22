Prestigious regional art prize calls for entries

If you're an artist living in Goulburn, Canberra or the South Coast areas and have a piece in the works, a major regional art prize might be for you.
The 2024 Goulburn Art Award, with a main prize of $12,000, wants submissions from artists at all stages of their careers and the works can be in any medium. Entries are open to people living within 120 kilometres of Goulburn.
Works must have been completed in the last 12 months and artists need to be 18-years-old and above to enter - although there is a young artist award category with a prize of $500.
There's cash prizes for highly commended ($1,500) and people's choice ($1,000) with the works to be on show at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery from May 17 to June 22.
Entries are open now and close on Friday, April 5.
The biennial award began in 1992 and was won by Canberra artist Emma Beer in 2022 with her acrylic on canvas painting The Luxury of Not Having it Set in Stone.
