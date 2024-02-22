EPA inspecting site in Hill Top region for asbestos, no clear public risk

NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has confirmed they are inspecting a site in the Hill Top region for asbestos.
A EPA spokesperson said the site is viewed as not posing a clear public risk.
Sites across the state have undergone tests for traces of asbestos in mulch, with no positive results in the latest update on February 21.
The EPA will continue to provide updates on sites such as public parks or schools that are accessible to the public.
Bonded asbestos have been detected in the mulch of five schools across Sydney, and non-bonded asbestos has been found in seven schools.
Another two schools have been tested as a precaution and are awaiting results.
Concerned parties can contact the EPA via the Environment Line on 131 555.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.