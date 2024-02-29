Range of cultural performances add flair to Multicultural festival

The community was treated to a taste of a variety of cultures recently.
The annual Goulburn Multicultural Festival at Belmore Park on Saturday, February 24 featured performances from the ANU Chinesese Classical Music Ensemble, African dances, Viji (an Indian classical dance), Nepali Cultural Dance, Momposina Columbian Dancers, Ghawazee Moon Bellydance, Baila Chile, Bollywood Jyoti and Goulburn Fatima Filipino Choir to name a few.
There was also a variety of multicultural food and street stalls, community markets, live music, and kids' activities which added flavour to the day.
The event was funded by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program in association with Goulburn Mulwaree Council and a range of local sponsors.
Check out the best photos from the day.
