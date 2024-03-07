42 years: Long teaching career celebrated with retirement lunch

A long spell lasting almost half a century came to an end recently for a primary school teacher.
Carmel Halder retired from Sts Peter and Paul's Primary after 42 years at the Catholic school and celebrated her career with a retirement lunch at Pavilion Cafe on Saturday, February 24 with staff, friends and family.
"It's been wonderful working for the last 42 years," Ms Halder said.
"It's great to retire and move onto different things."
The mother of four, whose children all attended the school before moving onto Trinity Catholic College, said the most rewarding part about her time teaching was the camaraderie that came out of it.
"It's been great to be part of the school because it's all a big family," Ms Halder said.
"A lot of good friends and acquaintances came out of it for me too and it's been a really good time."
Although she was excited to see what life had in store for her post teaching, Ms Halder said there were a couple of things she would miss.
"I'm going to miss the staff and the social side of things, but I'll miss being a classroom teacher because it was a very special time," she said.
With teaching being a sought after profession, Ms Halder had some advice for those wanting to take it up as a career.
"If you want to be a teacher and that's your passion, you should try it because it's very rewarding," she said.
"Some days will be hard, but it's an important profession because you're molding young minds."
Carmel Halder is still involved with the school one day a week as she works as a kindergarten to year two librarian.
