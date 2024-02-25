Bowlers from across the state impress on the green at prestigious tournament

A busy four days on the green has resulted in another successful Goulburn Rose Tournament Triples competition.
Teams and participants from all over the state came together at the Goulburn Bowling Club on Tuesday to Friday, February 20-23 to compete and senior vice president Cheryl Corby said she thought the week went fabulously.
"Friendships were both made and renewed and it was just absolutely wonderful," she said.
"We also received plenty of positive feedback and the people who kept coming back year after year said they loved the company, the accomodation and the town."
Some of the bowlers came from places like Yass, Cabramatta, Figtree, Bundanoon and Huskisson.
The tournament began in 1995 as a men's bowls competition and was the brainchild of Wayne Gallimore and Ken Hill.
Since then it has been run by dedicated volunteers from the men's and ladies' clubs with the support of local sponsors.
