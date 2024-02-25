Big names on deck for $30k Kiama Sevens spectacle

The big guns were on show at the 52nd annual Kiama Sevens on Saturday, with 44 sides taking the park in pursuit of $30,000 prize money.
Rio Olympics gold medalist Emma Tonegato and current Wallaroos star Mahalia Murphy were among the headline acts turning out for the Burraneer Rays.
Local powerhouse Shoalhaven enjoyed success on the day, defeating West Harbour 19-15 in Plate Final after falling short of Randwick in the Cup semi.
Local hopes enjoyed mixed returns in the Country Cup, with Wollongong Vikings and host club Kiama both coming away with two wins and a loss.
The Country Cup, Plate and Cup were among seven trophies on offer along with the hefty prize purses for an event that's now the largest one-day sevens extravaganza on the rugby calendar.
Gunghalin claimed the Bowl Final with a 19-5 win over Burraneer, while Goulburn claimed the Women's Country Cup 20-5 over Albury.
Randwick won the women's Second Division Cup 24-0 over Uni Norths Owls, while The Lakes claimed the Country Cup final 24-0 over Albury, while Burraneer Rays claimed the women's Cup with a 25-14 win over UTS Gordon.
In the men's Cup final Warringah proved too strong for Randwick, claiming the ultimate prize with a 19-14 win.
Nominations have already opened for the 2025 event, with its 53rd year set to be the biggest yet as more and more clubs flock to the South Coast in February.
