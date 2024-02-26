Man dies when ute crashes into tree stump

A man has died after his ute crashed 55km north-west of Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to Wheeo about 5.45pm on February 26.
Upon arrival they found an 87-year-old man who had died when his ute left Wheeo Road and hit a tree stump.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
