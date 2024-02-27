Lake Bathurst Memorial Honour Roll finds new home at Mulwaree

An important part of history has landed in the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum, a welcome addition to the local museum.
The Lake Bathurst Memorial Honour Roll 1914 to 1919 was donated to the museum from Colin Dennett, formerly of the Lake Bathurst Museum and Tea Rooms.
The honour roll joins a growing collection of approximately 7000 militaria items from the New Zealand Wars through to the Vietnam War.
Museum volunteers are now currently researching the military files of the men listed on the honour roll.
Their information will be added to the more than 600 files that have been downloaded from the National Archives of Australia.
Information will then be readily accessible to visitors to the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum.
Museum volunteers are also currently working on the establishment of this year's exhibition Ordinary People Extraordinary Stories.
