Social outings and friendship: Join Goulburn's Older Women's Network

Older Women's Network NSW has recently introduced a Goulburn group and now they are calling out for local women to join and connect with other women.
The aim of the group is to provide social outings and events for women to connect and to reduce isolation and loneliness.
An inaugural outing for the Goulburn group was held this week, the women visiting the Regional Art Gallery to view the Archibald Road Show.
Group coordinator Janice Jensen said the outing was a great way to enhance social connection.
"It is with gratitude we were able to view this exhibition in our local gallery as a group," she said.
Goulburn Older Women's Network (GOWN) is inviting local women aged 50 years and above to join their group which meets on the third Tuesday of the month.
The women will meet from 1.30pm to 3pm at Goulburn Workers Club on a monthly basis, with guest speakers, wellbeing discussions and activities.
Contact Janice on 0456 234 117 or email gown@ownnsw.org.au for more details.
More information about the organisation can be found through the Older Women's Network website.
