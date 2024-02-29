Design centre announces new chair for review committee after it pauses operations

A new chair has been appointed for Sturt's Review Committee (SRC), following the announcement that a series of operations will pause at the country's oldest design centre.
Jennifer Bott AO, who has worked in leadership roles in the arts, philanthropy and education, has been appointed as the chair, by Winifred West Schools' board of governors.
She is currently a director of the Australian National Academy of Music, and of the Southern Highlands Community Foundation.
"Sturt Gallery and studios have been enormously influential in the development of contemporary craft in Australia," she said.
"It is a highly respected organisation locally, nationally and internationally.
"It is therefore an honour to be asked to play a role in the future of Sturt."
An announcement was made on February 5 on the design centre's website by head of Frensham Schools Geoff Marsh, that the "current operating model has seen it face some operational and financial challenges", that could not continue.
A review will be conducted by the SRC with stakeholders to determine what needs to change, and with staff from Sturt, Frensham Schools, and students, artists, customers, suppliers and people in the community.
The review is predicted to be completed with recommendations by the end of June.
An update by board of governors chair Edward Studdy said the review was a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-define an operating model for Sturt", and make it sustainable in the future.
It was made on February 21.
The review aimed to find ways to offer improved support for Australian artisans across a variety of disciplines, and continue to serve the needs of the Highlands community and Frensham Schools.
Since the announcement in early February, Sturt's cafe operations have been on pause.
The shop will pause operations from March 1, and adult woodcraft, weaving, jewellery and ceramics classes will be put on hold from term two.
The Winter School and Anagama Firing Workshop will be put on hold this year, and gallery exhibitions will continue as normal until June 30, and will pause from July, depending on the outcome of the review.
Teaching and extra-curricular activities for Frensham Schools students that involve Sturt will continue as normal, along with the Certificate IV in Furniture Design and Manufacturing.
Workshop spaces will be rented where appropriate, the February 5 update said.
"The Board of Governors is working with Ms Bott to finalise the other committee members and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days with full details of the Sturt Review Committee's membership," Mr Studdy said.
"We understand the recent decision to undertake this review has been a cause for concern for many members of our community."
Ms Bott AO has also been a chair of the Bundanon Trust, chair and CEO of the Australian Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA), an Australian Museum trustee, acting director of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia and, and was the CEO of the Australia Council for the Arts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.