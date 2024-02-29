Ray White Goulburn named Sales and Rental Agency of the Year

Ray White Goulburn has received the prestigious title of 2024 Sales and Rental Agency of the Year for the city of Goulburn.
The award was presented by RateMyAgency at an awards ceremony on February 22 in Melbourne.
The highly anticipated ninth annual awards shined a spotlight on the best in Australia's real estate industry.
Principal of Ray White Goulburn Justin Gay said the team is truly honoured to have received the award.
"This recognition underscores our team's unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled service and exceeding our clients' expectations," he said.
Mr Gay added the award serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of their entire Goulburn team.
"I want to extend my appreciation to our clients for their continued trust and support," he said.
"It is their satisfaction and positive feedback that drive us to continually raise the bar in the real estate industry."
The selection process for the RateMyAgent awards is based on performance reviews, highlighting agents who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their clients.
