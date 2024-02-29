John Groom takes out B Grade race with impressive time

Racing on Wednesday, February 28 was an individual time trial on Middle Arm Road.
Six riders signed on for a race against the clock.
It was a beautiful evening for racing, and it was slightly overcast and with no wind.
Riders faced a steady climb to the turnaround just past Lambs Lane followed by a fast run to the finish line back at Chinamans Lane.
John Groom took out B Grade at an impressive 37.2 km/hr.
Elsie Apps was first in C Grade riding at an impressive 33km/h.
John Connell finished in second place and Gavin Moroney third.
New rider Lyndal Groom won D Grade, completing the course in 40 minutes and three seconds at an average speed of 30km/h.
Racing on Wednesday, March 6 will be on Windellama Road for Graded Scratch racing.
Sign on is in Brisbane Grove Road by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are always welcome.
