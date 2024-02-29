Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

John Groom takes out B Grade race with impressive time

By Goulburn Cycle Club
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cycling continued this week.
Cycling continued this week.

Racing on Wednesday, February 28 was an individual time trial on Middle Arm Road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.