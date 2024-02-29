This lawyer celebrates his 10th birthday on the 'coolest day' - February 29

William Madani jokes that he acts playful and "immature" for his age and when he feels like it, the now 40-year-old will blame it on being 10.
That is because he celebrates his official birthday on February 29, which he described as a "special day".
He will mark his 40th birthday in a unique way - there will be a "sophisticated" family night over the weekend with a DJ, lamb on the spit, drinks, fairy lights and cushions, but during the day, he will also have a kids party.
"I wanted to do a 10th birthday and 40th birthday," he said.
For the milestone, there will be a jumping castle, water pistols, party bags, a giant Jenga game and pizzas, where families and friends will bring their kids.
To lean into being 10, he said he would dress in pastels to appear as "childlike" as possible.
It is not the first time he has had themed kids parties in the past, and it was about embracing the uniqueness of the day, he said.
"I think my birthday is an interesting day," he said.
When it is a "non-leap year", the lawyer likes to mark it on the last day of February, or stretch the celebrations over a few days.
He never felt he missed out in the three year periods, and found people tried to go above and beyond when it was not a leap year.
"When it's a non-leap year, you get a happy birthday in split messages, but with a leap year, you get them on the one day," he said.
For mother Rima Waters, she hoped he was going to be born on a leap year, which would make him more "special".
"We always say you have two birthdays," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.