New recruits sworn into the NSW Police Force, on-the-job training to come

A new group of police officers has attested from the Goulburn Police Academy, ending what has been a difficult week for the force on a high.
Class 361, consisting of 158 new probationary constables, was sworn in on March 1 and will undergo 12 months of on-the-job training at police stations across the state.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb was at the event and said although the NSW Police Force was still reeling from the case of murdered Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, it was a day of celebration.
"When I look at that group, their focus has been getting ready for today," she said.
"They took their oath of office without hesitation.
"They know the organisation is prouder and bigger than the one person that's currently behind the court," Commissioner Webb said.
The new recruits had the privilege of speaking with Commissioner the day before their attestation. She told them the critical thing about being an officer was serving the community, and that listening was the first step.
Reflecting on the occasion, Commissioner Webb said it reminded her of the day she attested.
"I had my attestation here almost 37 years ago and every parade brings back the same memories for me," she said.
"It's a very positive day for the organisation, individuals and their families."
Police and counter-terrorism minister Yasmin Catley was also in attendance and congratulated the new recruits on their achievement.
"I wish you all a rich and rewarding career with the NSW Police Force," Ms Catley said.
"A career in policing is like no other.
"These new recruits show a steadfast determination to serve and protect communities right across NSW," she said.
Goulburn Police Academy principal Chief Superintendent Toby Lindsay thanked all the recruits for their hard work and said they were ready to confront the real world challenges.
"Thank you for your sacrifices, individual commitment and teamwork," he said.
"You are now highly trained, capable and very well equipped police officers. Your strength of character, self discipline, good humour and dedication displayed during your time here will hold you in good stead as you commence your policing service."
While the attestation came at a "challenging time for the community and police", supt Lindsay said it was still important for something to be said to not only the recruits, but all the current students at the academy.
"We had very honest conversations with them around the difficulties of policing," he said.
"It's not all the highs because there are lows and we want to prepare them for that."
Class 361 was the first cohort to make use of three new accommodation blocks opened by Ms Catley and Commissioner Webb in December, providing modern, clean and comfortable facilities for the Student Police Officers.
Last year, the NSW Government also announced the students would be paid to study at the academy and class 361 received a one-off payment which was pro-rated to the date of the announcement.
Starting with the next cohort, students will receive a total salary of about $30,984 over the 16-week study period, including super and award-based allowances.
The next attestation parade at the Goulburn Police Academy will be on April 26.
