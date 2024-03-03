Highlands barbecue rubs named among the best in Australia

Game On Enteprises (GOE) has gone from strength to strength in the last two years, from growing "substantially" as a business, to their barbecue rubs being named among the top in Australia.
The Highlands business has been named as a finalist in the Australasian Barbecue Alliance's Australian Barbecue Awards.
Their Something Fowl rub is nominated in the chicken rub category, their Baarrbaric rub is up for the best lamb rub, and King of meats is a contender for the best all-purpose rub.
The competition is held every two years.
Business manager Jacqui Broadwood said it has been many late nights, weekends and early mornings to craft rubs, and it was the first time the business was nominated.
"We're ecstatic to be honest," she said.
Not only does GOE make rubs and sauces, the business has stands at markets, shows and events across NSW, and holds different cooking demonstrations.
When it comes to making rubs and sauces, it was about making ingredients shine, Ms Broadwood said, and keeping it "as natural as possible".
Rubs feature parts of herbs that come to life when they are cooked, with blends of spices and seasonings.
While the nominated rubs are for specific cuts of meat, the business manager said they were universal, and could be used in different ways for various dishes.
Their products can also be found at various butchers across the region.
"It's about the passion for using premium ingredients and keeping it simple," she said.
"It's not complicated to make amazing meals, it's quite simple."
The winners will be announced on March 15 in Bendigo.
Learn more about GOE via gameonenterprises.com.au.
