Cover me in sunshine - the Majura Valley sunflower maze is back

The Majura Valley sunflowers are back - bigger and brighter than ever.
The wildly popular Majura Valley Sunflower Maze opens to the public at 10am on Saturday, March 9.
This year, it is a ticketed event to manage crowd numbers, ensure safety and provide everyone with an "unforgettable experience".
Tickets are available from https://www.mveggs.com/sunflowers
Entry is $10 for adults or $5 for children aged between five and 17. Children aged under five have free entry.
Now in its third season, the sunflower field on Majura Road has become a popular destination in its own right, with everyone from families to influencers descending.
A photograph of the field was even @VisitCanberra's second most-liked Instagram post for 2022.
The sunflower maze is the creation of the owners of the Majura Valley Free Range egg farm - Anne McGrath and her children, Fred, Archie and Jo.
As well as eggs, the farm also grows lambs.
Zoe McMahon, Fred's partner and one of the workers on the farm, said the sunflower maze was double the size of last year's.
"It's our third season running the maze and it's an interactive maze for all the family," she said.
It will be open until Monday, April 1.
There is also a "picnic ticket" option for $15 for two hours which allows more time in the field and the chance to have spread out a rug and relax.
The maze opening hours will be Wednesday to Sunday (including public holidays) from 10am to sunset (8pm).
"This year is a ticketed event to mitigate any risks and make sure everyone has an opportunity to see the sunflowers," Zoe said.
The farm shop at the front of the maze remains open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.
"It's full of local fresh produce and goodies," Zoe said.
"We have eggs, honey, coffee and preserves as well as the cut sunflowers."
Chemical-free fertiliser is also for sale at the farm gate.
You can also pick your own sunflowers for $3 per stem, with a maximum of five stems per person. Complimentary use of secateurs is also available on the day.
The flowers can only be cut from one designated area.
Walk-ins are welcome, and limited tickets may be available at the gate. But due to the popularity of the maze, the farm owners advise pre-booking tickets.
The maze is at the Majura Valley Free Range Eggs farm at 728 Majura Road, Majura.
Answers to frequently asked questions about the maze can be found at https://www.mveggs.com/faq Pets are not allowed but Peppa the farm dog will visit the maze.
