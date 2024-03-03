Movie night with a picturesque setting a big success

BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Incorporated's coveted Movie Under the Stars returned at a new venue recently.
The annual event on Saturday, February 24 was held at the Goulburn Golf Club for the first time and organiser Prue Martin said that was because the committee felt it was time for a change.
"We chose the green because we liked having Rocky Hill as the background," Ms Martin said.
Those in attendance were treated to a screening of the sport comedy film "Champions" as well as two main meals provided by The Grill House Bistro.
While she would have liked for more people to attend, Ms Martin said she was pleased the event was able to run without any hiccups.
"We always want more people, but we finally got a night where there was no rain and we weren't cancelling under any circumstance," Ms Martin said.
"We're very excited all our ticket holders followed us to our new venue."
There was also a raffle with all money raised going directly to BDCU to help with their hard work in maintaining equipment for Goulburn Base Hospital. To date, over $500,000 has been donated.
