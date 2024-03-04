Race club benefits from state government funding injection

Goulburn District Race Club in conjunction with Racing NSW has announced a major expansion to its on track stabling infrastructure valued at $9.5 million dollars.
The $9.5m venture has been revealed after the project recently received majority funding via Racing NSW.
Goulburn Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said the result reflected the effort invested by the club in recent times to secure the funding.
"The project has been in the planning and development phase for a few years now and it's great to have lift off on such a major capital investment," Fife said.
She also referenced the associated positives for both the club and the local economy.
"The new stabling complex will consist of a further 80 boxes and associated amenities in addition to those already in existence at our training hub," she said.
"It provides Goulburn Race Club with bona fide business development opportunities that will go a long way towards future proofing our trainer base here at Goulburn.
"It gives us the leverage to attract new racing business to Goulburn and provide expansion opportunities for our existing trainer base."
Ms Fife said an updated project timeline could also result in a fast-tracked end of year installation.
"We are hoping to have the project shovel ready in June with a projected completion date in December."
Racing is a $3.3 billion industry in NSW with more than 90,000 people involved as employees, participants or volunteers.
The flow-on effects sustain more than 50,000 local jobs, either directly or indirectly, and more than half of the racing industry's economic impact is in rural and regional areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.