Hayley embraces home town support working with greyhounds

"My days are so tightly scheduled now. Up at 5.30am get the race dogs done, then get all the broodies (broodbitches) done, get the pups done, get back up and work the race dogs, by the time eight o'clock comes, I need to be getting kids ready for school. You need everything on time and, like I said, I don't know how my mum did it with three kids and they had a phenomenal amount of dogs back then as well.