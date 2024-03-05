Students draw on imagination and colour to brighten up hospital

Young artists from Goulburn and the Southern Highlands will have works displayed at Goulburn Base Hospital, thanks to an initiative.
The five children's artworks were selected from the 2023 Operation Art exhibition at the Armory Gallery in Sydney Olympic Park.
Operation Art is an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead and the NSW Department of Education, now in its 29th year.
The hospital will receive five artworks at the official handover on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Goulburn Base Hospital deputy director of nursing, Rebecca Miles, said the new artworks would join five existing ones on display at the hospital from the Operation Art collection.
"We're so pleased that Goulburn was chosen to receive these artworks. These vibrant artworks will now adorn the walls of our hospitals, creating a visually uplifting and healing environment for patients, families, and staff," Mrs Miles said.
"These artworks have been selected from entries received from students and schools within the greater Goulburn area and we're pleased they have now found a permanent home at the hospital."
The artworks are:
Curator at The Children's Hospital Westmead, Ivy Baddock, said the donation of artworks was about integrating art into the healthcare experience.
"The Operation Art initiative not only fosters creativity but also aims to bring comfort and joy to healthcare settings. The annual donation of artworks from Operation Art to hospitals throughout Southern NSW Local Health District is fast becoming a cherished tradition," she said.
Operation Art project officer, The Arts Unit, NSW Department of Education, Heidi Windeisen said the artworks showcased the talent of NSW school students and the commitment of teachers in regional schools to provide quality arts opportunities.
"We are so proud to be a part of this long-standing partnership with The Children's Hospital at Westmead," she said.
Every year, schools across NSW are invited to participate in the Operation Art program, providing a forum for schools and students to demonstrate their visual arts achievements through exhibitions at NSW regional art galleries and the Art Gallery of NSW.
