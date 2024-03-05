Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Students draw on imagination and colour to brighten up hospital

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 5 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young artists from Goulburn and the Southern Highlands will have works displayed at Goulburn Base Hospital, thanks to an initiative.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.