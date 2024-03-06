Mayor offers glimmer of hope for annual Blues Festival's continuation

Mayor Peter Walker says the annual Australian Blues Music Festival isn't "dead in the water," despite a decision to discontinue a current contract.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council announced on Tuesday, March 5 that the popular event would conclude after 25 years.
"Australian National Events (ANE), the festival organisers, have informed the council of their inability to fulfil the final year of their five-year term due to unforeseen circumstances," a statement read.
"...The decision to discontinue the festival was made after a thorough review of available options, considering the council's fiscal position and the difficulties in securing support and sponsorship."
ANE event producer, Scott McDuff, said his company could not host the event this year due to "personal circumstances" that arose.
"Those circumstances are our own and were outside of our control but they forced our hand and this decision," he said.
However Mr McDuff said the decision not to proceed with an event at all, under different management, was the council's.
Cr Walker said ANE decided this week not to continue for "personal reasons" and asked to hand back the contract, struck in 2019. This was accepted at management level as it concerned "operational matters."
"Now we will look at other options," the mayor said.
"From my perspective, I wouldn't want it to disappear but we also need to look at a way forward. No doubt there will be discussions with people who want to continue the festival...It is not dead in the water but we can't do it without input from people who can organise it.
"I know one of ANE's issues was securing sponsorship. Now the contract has been handed back, it's an opportunity to have a rethink."
But Cr Walker said everything was a "fiscal consideration" until the organisation received IPART's response on the council's application for a 51 per cent rate rise over three years. Community consultation is underway and an answer is expected in May.
He told The Post that if the bid was rejected, or a lower percentage allowed, the council would have to explore other ways to make it "financially viable."
When a result was known, Cr Walker said a recommendation on the Blues Festival's continuation or otherwise could be made to councillors for debate.
The festival was established 25 years ago by George and Maryanne Lipman and Richard Simmer
"I'm disappointed from a personal point of view (on the discontinuation)," Cr Walker said.
"I've been to several festivals. It's niche music, has an economic benefit to the city and I understand people will be disappointed. But they don't understand the circumstances."
Under the contract, the council pays ANE $30,000 annually and provides in-kind support to run the event. It started in 2020 but was beset by challenges. Bushfires impacted the February, 2020 festival and then COVID in the two ensuing years. When the 2022 event was shifted to November, storms hit and the major outdoor venue had to be shut down due to safety concerns.
The 2023 festival was cancelled due to what the council said were difficulties securing sponsorship, increasing costs and lower consumer spending. The focus turned to "delivering a stronger festival" in November, 2024.
Mr McDuff said it was "a crazy time around the world" and many circumstances affected the event. But the decision to stop the contract was not "necessarily about finances."
"I'll never say never but at this point we are not in a position to move forward with it," he said.
"There are many passionate stakeholders in the event and in my opinion, they will miss it. Hopefully they will pick it up but it won't be ANE.
"It's a council call if they want to revive it...It's a ratepayer funded event and it's up to them."
In a statement, the council expressed its appreciation to ANE for its "dedicated efforts" and "commitment to promoting blues music and fostering cultural events."
"The council acknowledges the potential impact this decision may have on the community and wishes to express its gratitude for the unwavering support received from the blues music community and festival enthusiasts throughout the years," the statement read.
"The council recognises the importance of the Australian Blues Music Festival and will continue to work towards creating vibrant cultural experiences for the community."
