Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mayor offers glimmer of hope for annual Blues Festival's continuation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
March 6 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Campbell and the Cosmic People performing at the 2022 Australian Blues Music Festival in Goulburn. Picture by Sophie Bennett.
Owen Campbell and the Cosmic People performing at the 2022 Australian Blues Music Festival in Goulburn. Picture by Sophie Bennett.

Mayor Peter Walker says the annual Australian Blues Music Festival isn't "dead in the water," despite a decision to discontinue a current contract.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.