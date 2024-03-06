All in the family: City's youngest lawyer joins father in law practice

Years of study and a simmering ambition came to fruition in February when Josh Adam was admitted as a lawyer.
The 23-year-old is Goulburn's youngest legal practitioner and joins his father, Matt, in his law firm. They're among the city's few father and son lawyers, behind the Mullens and Walsh families.
The ceremony took place at Sydney's NSW Supreme Court on February 23.
"It was a bit surreal," Josh said.
"It was something I'd been looking forward to for a number of years...Walking into the Supreme Court after putting in years of work and walking out as an admitted solicitor, I know Matt was pretty happy and my sister, who studied law, was proud of me too."
Fittingly, Matt moved the motion on the day that his son be admitted to the Supreme Court and that his name be included on the role of practitioners.
"It was a pretty awesome moment," Matt said.
Josh was born in Sydney but attended Trinity Catholic College after the family's move to Goulburn.
Law was always an option, given his father's profession and gentle coaching.
"I grew up as a people person wanting to be involved in the community and do the good things that Dad talked about," Josh said.
He studied law at Sydney's Australian Catholic University, graduating in 2023. Along the way, he worked in a Sydney law firm. Josh also completed a graduate diploma in legal practice. Last year he worked as a paralegal with his father.
Josh said empathy was an important quality in his profession.
"The biggest thing is being able to empathise with people from all walks of life and be willing to support those who don't always have it," he said.
"It's something I was always interested in, as well as the concept of justice. I'm proud to be in a profession that tries to achieve that."
Josh said the firm undertook pro bono work for those who couldn't access legal aid and there were many such people who "fell through the gaps." Achieving an outcome for them that benefited their lives was one of the more rewarding aspects.
In the meantime, he intends to learn as much as possible from his father and peers.
Matt said he was proud of his son.
"I did my law degree as a single father of three and it was hard work. Anyone who can get through a law degree has worked hard," he said.
"The fact he wanted to do it made me think that perhaps I'd done something right as a person and parent."
Matt has been a lawyer for 14 years, the last 10 of those in Goulburn. Previously, he served in the Australian Army as an infantry rifleman and worked in construction and manufacturing.
The firm does mostly criminal law but also takes on mental health, legal aid, wills and other work.
He also lists empathy as a key quality.
"There is always a back story," Matt said.
"Some people make bad choices or have bad luck. I grew up with a mother who was a nurse with a strong sense of social justice. Not everyone has a life with a lot of care, support and good health.
"In criminal matters, people often have issues with mental health, disabilities, drugs and alcohol and there is always something underlying that."
The profession was often stressful and involved long hours but the rewards lay in achievement of outcomes that helped turn lives around and ultimately benefited the community. Matt said Goulburn was a very good place to work with a "collegiate" legal fraternity.
His son intends to stay for a few years at least. Last week he successfully completed his first sentencing matter.
"It's a good feeling to embark on this chapter of my life and call myself a lawyer, though young and inexperienced," Josh said.
"...Matt put me in a position to be a lawyer and I'm looking forward to at least a few years of paying it back and doing some good work here."
