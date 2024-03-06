Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver charged following fatal crash near Yass

By Staff Reporter
Updated March 7 2024 - 8:59am, first published 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver charged following fatal crash near Yass
Driver charged following fatal crash near Yass

A man has been charged following a fatal crash north-east of Yass last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.