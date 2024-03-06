Driver charged following fatal crash near Yass

A man has been charged following a fatal crash north-east of Yass last year.
Emergency services were called to Rugby Road, Bevendale, about 45km north-east of Yass about 7.10am on October 16, after a northbound Isuzu D-Max utility and a Subaru Impreza collided head-on.
The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, a 68-year-old woman, died at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the Isuzu, a 33-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital. He has since been released.
Officers from the Hume Police District established a crime scene with officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) examining the scene.
Following inquiries, police attended a Bevendale property about 1pm on March 6 and arrested the 33-year-old man.
He was taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, drive vehicle with illicit drug (methylamphetamine) present in blood, and negligent driving occasioning death.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday March 3.
