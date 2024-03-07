Calling before you clear guide may save pain in the hip pocket

Goulburn Mulwaree Council and government agencies are raising awareness about the importance of seeking approvals before clearing vegetation.
The 'Call before you Clear' campaign applies to trees, grasses and other vegetation on both urban and rural properties.
The campaign is an initiative of the council, NSW Local Land Services (LLS) and the Biodiversity Conservation and Science Division of the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW).
A council spokesperson said a quick reference guide provided as part of the campaign provided clear guidelines on when approval was required and who to contact for further information.
"Although some exemptions may apply, approvals are typically required to clear vegetation," the spokesperson said.
"This resource will be promoted through each of the collaborating agencies, ensuring widespread dissemination."
All property owners within the council area, along with a large number of stakeholders will receive a copy of the 'Call before you Clear' guide. The document will also be available on the council's website.
The guide came amid the council's issue of a $3000 penalty infringement notice in June, 2023 to a Goulburn district landowner for illegal land clearing. Goulburn Local Court upheld the fine when it was appealed in December, 2023.
The partnership is planning to build upon the campaign with a biodiversity edition guide in the near future, which will contain information about 'Clearing and Other Impacts to Threatened Biodiversity' in the council area.
"Goulburn Mulwaree Council remains committed to preserving and protecting the region's natural environment," a spokesperson said.
"By working in partnership with (agencies) the council aims to foster responsible land management practices and safeguard the biodiversity of the area."
